Harry Fry was content with his decision to err on the side of caution with Love Envoi, having taken the star mare out of her intended engagement at Warwick on Saturday.

Winner of the Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham last year, the seven-year-old was due to complete her Festival preparations in the Virgin Bet Best Odds Daily Warwick Mares’ Hurdle. But connections felt conditions were quicker than ideal, particularly with the Prestbury Park in mind. Fry said: “She doesn’t need to prove to us how good she is, she’s shown us that, but it has all been on slower ground. “We’ve had this race in mind all season in terms of completing her Cheltenham preparation, but only if circumstances allowed and it’s just unfortunate, it’s no one’s fault. They’ve just had no rain since Classic Chase Day and it’s a great old saying ‘if in doubt, there is no doubt’.

“It’s frustrating and I also couldn’t run Gin Coco today (at Newbury) who was second-favourite for the Betfair Hurdle. It’s just been an extraordinary season with the weather. “But we’re very happy where we are with her and we’ll take her home now. She’ll complete her preparation at home and undoubtedly we’ll take her away somewhere for a gallop having not run today. So we’ll look forward to getting there in March in tip-top form all being well. “She has shown us her well-being at Sandown and I just didn’t want to take a risk on drying ground so close to her big day when she has showed us how effective she is on a slower surface. Admittedly if the ground is in a similar situation at Cheltenham we’ll have to make that decision nearer the time, but that is the big target. “At some point I’m sure she will run on better ground, but in terms of this being a stepping-stone we didn’t think it was worth the risk today.”