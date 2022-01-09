The eight-year-old was at the head of ante-post lists for the Chepstow marathon over the Christmas period after winning on three of his four previous visits to Monmouthshire.

But Fry ultimately declared his charge a non-runner after a schooling fall in the days leading up to his bid for big-race glory.

“Ask Me Early is on the road to recovery,” said the trainer.

“It was very disappointing not to make the race, particularly as we’d beaten the runner-up well last year over fences.

“We’re pleased we’re still able to make plans for the horse – and while there’s no immediate plans, we’d like to have a go at the Midlands National in March.

“We’ll be looking to give him a run before then, but that is something we’ve got earmarked.”