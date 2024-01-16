Harry Fry expects Love Envoi ‘to take a big step forward’ at Lingfield

Despite finishing second to Not So Sleepy on her seasonal reappearance in the rescheduled Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Sandown last month, Fry admits his star mare’s performance was laboured.

The Dorset handler is now preparing the eight-year-old to take on the boys in the Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Betting Guide Hurdle and is hopeful she will be sharper for her comeback run.

“If you’d said when they passed the stands the first time that she’d finish second (in the Fighting Fifth), we’d have jumped at that result, as from the word go she never looked to be travelling or jumping,” Fry told Sky Sports Racing.

“It looked like she was going round with the handbrake on and Johnny (Burke) said it felt like that, so for her to get herself involved between the last two and hang on for second was not a bad result in the end, but obviously it wasn’t her very best run and we’re hoping to take a big step forward.”

Love Envoi’s main target is the Mares’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, in which she finished second to the retiring Honeysuckle last season.

Fry added: “The whole season is geared around going back for the Mares’ Hurdle. She was just ready to get started in the Fighting Fifth, she looked a bit ring-rusty and she was coming back from an injury that she picked up at Punchestown.

“I’m pleased to say she seems to have taken a step forward at home in her work and her schooling, so we’re hoping to see that on the track.”

The trainer is also beginning to formulate future plans for two of his other stable stars in Boothill and Gidleigh Park.

Boothill will look to bounce back from a fall in Kempton’s Desert Orchid Chase early next month, with a trip to Leopardstown for the Dublin Chase or the Game Spirit Chase at Newbury his two options.