Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Trainer Harry Eustace
Trainer Harry Eustace

Harry Eustace mulling Wolferton Stakes option for Docklands at Royal Ascot

By Nick Robson
10:24 · MON May 27, 2024

Harry Eustace is debating stepping Docklands up to 10 furlongs at Royal Ascot rather than take up his entry in the Queen Anne Stakes.

Winner of the Royal Hunt Cup last season, he went on to finish a fine third in the Balmoral Handicap on Champions Day off a 10lb higher mark.

This term he has been narrowly beaten in two Listed races over a mile, most recently in France, but Eustace feels there may be more value in running in the Wolferton Stakes over a mile and a quarter than shooting for the stars in the Queen Anne.

“He ran super. Obviously it is quite frustrating as we feel like he should have won. I haven’t decided where he goes yet,” said Eustace.

“I’ve always wanted to try the Wolferton, but Hayley (Turner) wasn’t so sure after France about the 10 furlongs, but I feel like he had to make a big effort on tough ground to get to the winner.

“If he was smuggled into it over a mile and a quarter, which you could do on the sharp, round track at Ascot, he’s then got that turn of foot.

“I would rather do that but Audience winning the Lockinge has thrown the Queen Anne wide open. I just feel like he has to have won a Listed race to go for a Group One but we’ll see, the owners (OTI Racing) are very sporting.”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo