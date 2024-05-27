Harry Eustace mulling Wolferton Stakes option for Docklands at Royal Ascot

Winner of the Royal Hunt Cup last season, he went on to finish a fine third in the Balmoral Handicap on Champions Day off a 10lb higher mark.

This term he has been narrowly beaten in two Listed races over a mile, most recently in France, but Eustace feels there may be more value in running in the Wolferton Stakes over a mile and a quarter than shooting for the stars in the Queen Anne.

“He ran super. Obviously it is quite frustrating as we feel like he should have won. I haven’t decided where he goes yet,” said Eustace.

“I’ve always wanted to try the Wolferton, but Hayley (Turner) wasn’t so sure after France about the 10 furlongs, but I feel like he had to make a big effort on tough ground to get to the winner.

“If he was smuggled into it over a mile and a quarter, which you could do on the sharp, round track at Ascot, he’s then got that turn of foot.

“I would rather do that but Audience winning the Lockinge has thrown the Queen Anne wide open. I just feel like he has to have won a Listed race to go for a Group One but we’ll see, the owners (OTI Racing) are very sporting.”