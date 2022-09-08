The daughter of Muhaarar was trading at bigger prices than that in the morning exchanges, but she travelled strongly off a fierce gallop under Danny Tudhope.

As long-time leader Frankness began to wilt and 5/4 favourite Dance In The Grass struggled, a shock was on, and Tudhope drove out Dunlop's 75-rated filly to beat Novakai by a length and a half.

The trifecta paid £3,248.50 thanks to 50/1 chance Perfect Prophet finishing third.

"It's a fantastic result," Dunlop said.

"It's always a bit crazy really, I always think maiden winners can become unstuck. What this filly has is she's tough and hardy.

"A filly like this, I hope wherever she goes she can continue improving."