Harry Dunlop, who has announced he is quitting the training ranks, caused a huge 40/1 upset in the Cazoo May Hill Stakes with Polly Pott at Doncaster on Thursday.
The daughter of Muhaarar was trading at bigger prices than that in the morning exchanges, but she travelled strongly off a fierce gallop under Danny Tudhope.
As long-time leader Frankness began to wilt and 5/4 favourite Dance In The Grass struggled, a shock was on, and Tudhope drove out Dunlop's 75-rated filly to beat Novakai by a length and a half.
The trifecta paid £3,248.50 thanks to 50/1 chance Perfect Prophet finishing third.
"It's a fantastic result," Dunlop said.
"It's always a bit crazy really, I always think maiden winners can become unstuck. What this filly has is she's tough and hardy.
"A filly like this, I hope wherever she goes she can continue improving."
"It wasn't expected but they are the best ones to have," said Tudhope.
"You have to give a lot of credit to Harry. The ground helped today, she's a Muhaarar filly and they enjoy this sort of ground.
"She picked up well and she hit the line strong, she wasn't stopping."
