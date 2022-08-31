Harry Dunlop is hoping Adaay In Asia can continue her superb run of form on Sunday when she returns to York to contest the Elevator Company Garrowby Stakes, which comes just over two weeks after her victory at the Sky Bet Ebor Festival.
Last time out on the Knavesmire the three-year-old daughter of Adaay landed the British Stallion Studs EBF Fillies’ Handicap for her fourth straight win.
It was her seventh career success in total and she is proving a real star for connections, not least Dunlop who earlier this month announced that he will quit training at the end of the season. Upper Lambourn-based Dunlop said: “The Ebor Festival is a fantastic and historic meeting and I think all of those races are very hard to win. To us, to win (the British Stallion Studs EBF Fillies’ Handicap) with a filly that’s progressing, running her over a different distance as well – seven furlongs – was even more satisfying. York did a fantastic job and we really enjoyed the whole experience.”
Adaay in Asia, now officially rated 98, comes back to six furlongs – her other half-dozen wins came at that trip – as she is tried in Listed company for the first time.
Dunlop said: “She has got plenty of toe. Obviously, the competition is getting stronger and also we are taking on some older horses, bigger boys – so it’s going to be tougher. There could be more to come. I’m realistic that you are taking on higher-rated horses, but she’s got a profile which could improve and I think she’s very versatile in her races as well, so fingers crossed she can. She keeps going up in the ratings and similarly she deserves to have a go at some black type now.
“She has been a star. She was a nice two-year-old as well and just had a little issue in the spring – she got a couple of splints after she ran at Wolverhampton (in February). We hoped to run her in the All-Weather Finals and things and it just didn’t happen – she was quite sore. So, it has taken us a little while and she’s really come to herself over the last three months. I think she’s won seven now, so for us as a team it has been fantastic.”
Dunlop is especially pleased for her owners, the 2 Under Partnership, who have been staunch supporters of his stable. The trainer confirmed: “They have been owners of mine for a long time, some of them ever since I started training. There’s Dean and Sue, Paul and Eric, Andy and Louise and David…”
Among the horses that Adaay In Asia may face in the £60,000 Elevator Company Garrowby Stakes is the Michael Dods-trained Gale Force Maya, who has won twice over course and distance already this season. A strong Yorkshire challenge currently sees seven horses from six different yards as potential opponents.
