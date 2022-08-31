Last time out on the Knavesmire the three-year-old daughter of Adaay landed the British Stallion Studs EBF Fillies’ Handicap for her fourth straight win.

It was her seventh career success in total and she is proving a real star for connections, not least Dunlop who earlier this month announced that he will quit training at the end of the season. Upper Lambourn-based Dunlop said: “The Ebor Festival is a fantastic and historic meeting and I think all of those races are very hard to win. To us, to win (the British Stallion Studs EBF Fillies’ Handicap) with a filly that’s progressing, running her over a different distance as well – seven furlongs – was even more satisfying. York did a fantastic job and we really enjoyed the whole experience.”

Adaay in Asia, now officially rated 98, comes back to six furlongs – her other half-dozen wins came at that trip – as she is tried in Listed company for the first time.

Dunlop said: “She has got plenty of toe. Obviously, the competition is getting stronger and also we are taking on some older horses, bigger boys – so it’s going to be tougher. There could be more to come. I’m realistic that you are taking on higher-rated horses, but she’s got a profile which could improve and I think she’s very versatile in her races as well, so fingers crossed she can. She keeps going up in the ratings and similarly she deserves to have a go at some black type now.