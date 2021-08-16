Harry Cobden reaches 500-winner landmark at Uttoxeter

Cobden, stable jockey for multiple champion trainer Paul Nicholls, has passed the milestone at the age of 22 – having begun his career in 2015 when he rode two winners and a runner-up in his first three races.

Since then, he has made a remarkable rise through the ranks at a young age – registering his first Grade One success on Irving for Nicholls in the 2016 Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle.

Cobden was crowned champion conditional jockey at the end of the 2016/17 campaign, while the following year he landed his first Cheltenham Festival success aboard the Colin Tizzard-trained Kilbricken Storm in the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle.