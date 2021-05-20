Royal Ascot news: Hardwicke Stakes on horizon for Thunderous

The 2020 Dante winner was four lengths behind the impressive Al Aasy, who is set for the Coronation Cup next after following up with ease for William Haggas on Saturday – having also comfortably taken the John Porter Stakes over course and distance on his seasonal debut.

Thunderous made much of the running and was left to race alone by the rail as his rivals stuck to the centre of the track.

Harry Herbert, managing director of ownership group Highclere Racing, reports the four-year-old in good form since – and already has his eyes on the Group Two Hardwicke next month.

“He’s come out of Newbury very well – that was a really good run, although he was obviously no match for the winner,” said Herbert.

“We’re really pleased with him, because he had to race alone on what was maybe the worst ground as the others came up the middle.

“He was passed by the (2019) Leger winner (Logician) and a couple of others – and then he came back.

“We were very happy with the run and we’re toying with the idea of running him next in the Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot.”

Also pencilled in for the Royal meeting is Spycatcher, who was another Highclere runner to finish second at Newbury on Saturday – behind Creative Force in the Listed Carnarvon Stakes.

Trained by Karl Burke, the three-year-old could now step up in trip for the Group Three Jersey Stakes on the second day of Royal Ascot.

“That was really good run at Newbury from Spycatcher,” said Herbert.

“We think he’d probably be better over seven (furlongs), and having something to race. We had to make the running – which wasn’t ideal. We will be looking closely at the Jersey – that’s the likely scenario for him.

“I’ve seen him (since), and he looks really well. They’ve both (Spycatcher and Thunderous) taken their races really well and look a picture of health."