Newmarket and York racing preview: Richard Fahey column

Our columnist provides a guide to his key runners across Newmarket and York over the next couple of days.
I thought he ran a blinder when second at Pontefract the other day. We went there thinking he’d come on for the run as it was his seasonal reappearance and we hope he has. He’ll need to have done to win this but rain will help and we like him.
Another I was pleased with last time in a competitive race at York. He finished sixth and things just didn’t fall right for him there. He’ll go well here if they do, for all it’s a competitive race. I wouldn’t want to pick between my pair but they both have their chance.
I was a fraction disappointed with his last run at Pontefract as I thought he was a horse who was going to get on something of a roll. He did run OK though and a mile-and-a-half around here will suit him really well. He’s in a very good place right now.
Any rain would help her and she loves heavy ground. She’s been running consistently well all season and I’d be over the moon if she was placed in this.
He’s a horse we like a lot. He’s been beaten on all three starts this term but is one I’d like to think can progress – hopefully starting here.
We’ve been waiting for a bit of rain for him and have now got it. He’s in the form of his life at home, we couldn’t be happier with him, and will find out on Friday whether the handicapper has him or not.
He’s down in grade – and into one I’ve been wanting to run him in. We’re very happy with him at home too, he’s very well, but I’d just have a slight question mark over the ground for him if it did get very soft.
She ran a nice solid race to finish second at Redcar last time. She’s still lightly raced and could improve. She did from her first start this year to second and might not be finished yet. We’ll have to see.
He’s a funny horse who came from being tailed off to win at the Ayr Western Meeting last season. I’m sure the slower ground will help him and I’d be hoping he’ll go well.
This is quite a nice horse who has just had a few little niggly problems. He’s where we’d want him now but I’m still trying to find his optimum trip. He worked very well last week so it will be interesting to see how he goes.
We’re being a bit tough on the poor girl but she ran well in the Empress Stakes here last time and came out of it well. She’s going to progress and I hope be up to this level in time but whether she’s quite there for Friday we’ll have to see.
He won well the other day at Hamilton where he gave them a head start and came through to beat them. I’m a great believer you can’t do that – but he managed it. He’s in great order going down there, winning can do wonders for their confidence and he’s another who won’t mind a drop of rain.