Newmarket and York racing preview: Richard Fahey column

Our columnist provides a guide to his key runners across Newmarket and York over the next couple of days.

Newmarket Thursday preview 15:00 Abduction

I thought he ran a blinder when second at Pontefract the other day. We went there thinking he’d come on for the run as it was his seasonal reappearance and we hope he has. He’ll need to have done to win this but rain will help and we like him. 15:00 Blind Beggar

Another I was pleased with last time in a competitive race at York. He finished sixth and things just didn’t fall right for him there. He’ll go well here if they do, for all it’s a competitive race. I wouldn’t want to pick between my pair but they both have their chance.

York Friday preview 14:05 Furzig

I was a fraction disappointed with his last run at Pontefract as I thought he was a horse who was going to get on something of a roll. He did run OK though and a mile-and-a-half around here will suit him really well. He’s in a very good place right now. 14:40 Ventura Diamond

Any rain would help her and she loves heavy ground. She’s been running consistently well all season and I’d be over the moon if she was placed in this.

15:50 Carter Cowboy

He’s a horse we like a lot. He’s been beaten on all three starts this term but is one I’d like to think can progress – hopefully starting here. 16:25 Duesenberg

We’ve been waiting for a bit of rain for him and have now got it. He’s in the form of his life at home, we couldn’t be happier with him, and will find out on Friday whether the handicapper has him or not. 16:25 Irreverent

He’s down in grade – and into one I’ve been wanting to run him in. We’re very happy with him at home too, he’s very well, but I’d just have a slight question mark over the ground for him if it did get very soft. 17:00 International Girl

She ran a nice solid race to finish second at Redcar last time. She’s still lightly raced and could improve. She did from her first start this year to second and might not be finished yet. We’ll have to see.

17:30 Outrun The Storm

He’s a funny horse who came from being tailed off to win at the Ayr Western Meeting last season. I’m sure the slower ground will help him and I’d be hoping he’ll go well. 17:30 Twilight Prince

This is quite a nice horse who has just had a few little niggly problems. He’s where we’d want him now but I’m still trying to find his optimum trip. He worked very well last week so it will be interesting to see how he goes.

Newmarket Friday preview 14:25 Shouldavbeenmore

We’re being a bit tough on the poor girl but she ran well in the Empress Stakes here last time and came out of it well. She’s going to progress and I hope be up to this level in time but whether she’s quite there for Friday we’ll have to see. 16:45 Show Me Show Me