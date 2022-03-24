Richard Hannon has reported Happy Romance to be in fine form since touching down in Dubai, though he is under no illusions that she will need a career best performance if she is to take the Group 1 Al Quoz Sprint Sponsored by Azizi Developments on Saturday.
The four-year-old has some smart form to her name, winning the Group 3 Hackwood Stakes at Newbury in July and finishing just a length behind Emaraaty Ana when fourth in the Group 1 Haydock Sprint Cup in September.
And Hannon, who is bidding for a first ever victory on Dubai World Cup Night, has revealed that the daughter of Dandy Man is in the best shape of her life.
He said: "Happy Romance arrived safe and sound with no problems. She will do very little while she's there, she doesn't need to do anything. She probably did her best bit of work last week.
"She's super but it's a much better race and it will take an extremely good horse to win it. We're very hopeful but she will need to step it up - though she's in great form and we're very pleased with her."
Kevin Ryan is thrilled with the progress of stable star Emaraaty Ana, who is one of the leading British hopes for Saturday's Group 1 Al Quoz Sprint Sponsored by Azizi Developments.
The six-year-old made use of his raw speed when producing a career best effort to win the Group 1 Haydock Sprint Cup in September and while he was disappointing on his seasonal reappearance here on Super Saturday, his trainer has been delighted with what he has seen since from the son of Shamardal.
He said: "He's in great form and is really fresh and well. He's done very well physically since Super Saturday, so we're delighted with him. He had a quick blow on the training track this morning and we're very happy going into the race. He's a Group 1 winner so we go there with every chance."