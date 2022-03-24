The four-year-old has some smart form to her name, winning the Group 3 Hackwood Stakes at Newbury in July and finishing just a length behind Emaraaty Ana when fourth in the Group 1 Haydock Sprint Cup in September.

And Hannon, who is bidding for a first ever victory on Dubai World Cup Night, has revealed that the daughter of Dandy Man is in the best shape of her life.

He said: "Happy Romance arrived safe and sound with no problems. She will do very little while she's there, she doesn't need to do anything. She probably did her best bit of work last week.

"She's super but it's a much better race and it will take an extremely good horse to win it. We're very hopeful but she will need to step it up - though she's in great form and we're very pleased with her."