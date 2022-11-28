In his Classic season, the Galileo colt competed at the highest level, being placed in the Irish Derby and the Grand Prix de Paris.

However, the now four-year-old has ended his time at Ballydoyle with two wins from 15 starts, and will continue his career over hurdles with the County Carlow handler.

Hanlon said: “Wordsworth is a horse who came out of Aidan’s. We went to Newmarket sales and we bought eight or nine horses, just to keep things going. We have a few nice horses here now again.

“Wordsworth is going to go hurdling. We will do a plan for him in the summer – he is a summer horse. Ask me in April or May or something like that what the plan will be.

“Long-term, he is a Cheltenham or Aintree horse with a bit of luck. There is no panic at the moment. A lot of them are summer horses.”