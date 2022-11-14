Emma Lavelle’s Hang In There will return in the spring following his Rising Stars’ success at Wincanton.

The eight-year-old headed to Somerset off the back of a fantastic summer, during which he won four consecutive novice chases by a collective 108 lengths. A trip to Cheltenham in October ended that winning streak when he was pulled up on unsuitable ground, but he bounced back when taking the Grade Two ‘Rising Stars’ Novices’ Chase. The race was always intended to be his last before a winter break beckoned as his preferred good going is unlikely to appear until spring, after which he will be prepped for another summer campaign. “He didn’t handle the ground at Cheltenham when they really got into the ground because of the rain. He’s had such a brilliant summer and he’s just a pleasure to have anything to do with, because he is the happiest horse,” said Lavelle.