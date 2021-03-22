Cheltenham Fall-out: Handicapper hails Irish team

Shaw grew up in an era when Ireland left the Cotswolds reeling with a solitary victory, but the wheel has gone full circle now.

So much so that Shaw likened it to the Irish contingent playing in the Premier League while their British counterparts are scrambling for promotion out of the Championship.

“I think it proves beyond doubt we simply have the best horses,” said Shaw.

“Back in the 1980s when we were lucky to come away with one winner, it used to be the other way and we didn’t win any handicaps. It’s turned on its head and one of the main reasons is we have the best horses.

“The best horses are bought here and even British owners send their horses here. It’s a bit like the Premier League versus the Championship. We simply have the best horses and it is a tribute to Horse Racing Ireland and the committees that are there.”

Shaw feels the disparity in prize-money is a reason some major owners are now choosing to have their horses trained in Ireland.

“We have the races in place to entice them to come over, the prize-money is in place. I think it was Sporting John who won the Scilly Isles and picked up £20,000 – the equivalent Grade One in Ireland is worth €50-60,000,” said Shaw.

“It’s all about the economics really. The money is here, the best horses are here and that is why we are so successful – that’s my take, we just have the best horses.”