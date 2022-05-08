A review of the pick of the action from Sunday's meeting at Hamilton Park where the Sky Bet Sunday Series got under way.
Crown Princess belied her 20/1 starting price to edge out Golden Melody in a thrilling finish to the Sky Bet Sunday Series Fillies' Handicap at Hamilton Park.
Any number of the field were in contention as the race unfolded but the two fillies had it between them inside the distance and the Ollie Pears-trained Crown Princess prevailed by a short-head with over a length back to the third, Vindobala.
The delighted winning jockey Graham Lee told ITV4: "She's game as a pebble.
"(She) Ran really well at Beverley on her first run back after a wind op and Ollie had her as fit as he could get her for her run at Beverley but she tightened for us. She needed just to get away and proved that there.
"It was a bit messy as you would expect in a very competitive race but luckily from where I was, I just kept smooth and had a good run at it.
"Brilliant for Ollie and all the owners. This is what it's all about, the good days, the happy days."
The opening Sky Bet Sunday Series Restricted Maiden Stakes saw a similarly exciting finish with Jm Jungle (11/1) beating Legend of Xanadu by a short-head for trainer John Quinn and jockey Jason Hart.
Karl Burke and Clifford Lee opened their accounts for the Sky Bet Sunday Series when combining with Eilean Dubh in the handicap over an extended mile.
The 11/2 favourite was winning for the second time this season having joined the yard from France and he powered home to win by over a length from Mostawaa.
Lee told ITV4's Leonna Mayor: "He's a nice horse. He's had a few quick runs but he's actually come out (of them) very well. He travelled very well and stayed the trip well.
"He picked up really well, he's a big galloper, maybe the track suited him. He's done everything right and has been fresh and well at home."
