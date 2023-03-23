Every race staged at the Scottish track during 2023 will be worth at least £7,000, and in a further commitment to owners and trainers, they have revealed all 127 races will exceed BHA minimum values by at least £2,000.

Key highlights for the months ahead include the prestigious Phoenix Utilities Lanark Silver Bell, won last year by Wickywickywheels for local trainer Jim Goldie and owner Jimmy Long.

The £100,000 heritage handicap is the centrepiece to the popular August 25 fixture.

And thanks to the addition of a new Darley/EBF development race, worth £50,000, prize money on that evening will top £212,000 - making it the South Lanarkshire venue’s most lucrative meeting.

It’s also the second of two £200,000 racedays in 2023, following on from the return of the Sky Bet Sunday Series on May 14.

The Hamilton executive has made increasing prize money and further enhancing the owners’ and trainers’ experience a central part of their strategy for the racecourse.

Managing Director Ashley Moon said: “We’re delighted to be unveiling our plans for the season ahead, where we will be looking to build on the successes of last summer.

“In addition to the welcome return of the £200,000 Sky Bet Sunday Series fixture in May, we have added a number of high-value Class 2 races to the programme, each worth between £30,000 and £50,000.

“All races staged at Hamilton Park this season will continue to be run for at least £2,000 above the new minimum values set by the BHA.

“Following feedback from previous guests, we have invested in an improved dining offer for Owners and Trainers alongside a fresh, new look to the Owners and Trainers Bar, which we hope elevates the raceday experience even further.

“Myself, my co-director Fiona Murdoch and the team at Hamilton Park are fully committed to delivering the very best raceday experience possible for all of our valued visitors.

“We can’t wait to open the gates for what we’re sure will be another fantastic season.”

Hamilton stages the first of 19 fixtures with its traditional Family Day on Sunday, May 7. Other highlights include the Listed EBF Glasgow Stakes, worth £55,250, and the G4 Claims Scottish Stewards’ Cup, worth £35,000, on Friday, July 21, before the season finale on Monday, October 2.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org