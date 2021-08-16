Sporting Life
Waterlogging - claimed Hamilton card
Waterlogging - claimed Hamilton card

Hamilton forced to abandon Monday meeting following heavy rain

By Sporting Life
10:46 · MON September 27, 2021

Hamilton’s Monday meeting has been abandoned after heavy overnight and morning rain left the course waterlogged.

Clerk of the course Harriet Graham made an early-morning announcement that an inspection would take place at 10am – after 14mm of rain had already fallen and left the ground heavy, soft in places.

Despite an improved afternoon forecast, following the inspection, Graham confirmed via Twitter that racing was abandoned on what had been due to be Hamilton’s final meeting of the year.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

