Hamilton abandoned after accident

The first race was scheduled for 2.15pm, with that time initially revised to 2.45pm as emergency services attended the incident.

A tweet from RaceTech, who supply broadcast services for racing, read: “We are aware of the situation @HamiltonParkRC & awaiting further information as to the well being of our operators. A full investigation is already underway. Thank you for your concern & messages.”

Racing was abandoned at 3.35pm.

Hamilton clerk of the course Harriet Graham said: "We called the police and the ambulances and fire brigade reacted really quickly.

“With everything it takes a lot of time for things to be assessed, the fire brigade were fantastic and they worked through their protocols.

“We obviously delayed racing to start with. We were given a timeline of half an hour and then it was an hour, but the most important thing was the safety of the two casualties and getting them to hospital.

“The decision was made by the stewards and ourselves as we still didn’t have a timeline as to when the site would be safe to race, so we decided to abandon racing.

“It’s very unfortunate that this incident has happened.”

Graham didn’t have an update on the two casualties other than that the two men were taken to hospital in ambulances.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We were alerted at 1.35pm on Tuesday, June 29 to an incident at Hamilton Park Racecourse, Hamilton.

“Operations Control mobilised two appliances to the scene and using an aerial rescue pump firefighters rescued two male casualties who had fallen onto the roof of a vehicle before handing them into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.

“Crews left the scene after ensuring the area was made safe and there were no further reported casualties.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service added: “We received a call at 13.38hrs this afternoon to attend an incident at Hamilton racecourse. Two ambulances and two rapid response vehicles were dispatched to the scene.”