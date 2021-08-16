Alex Hales will wait until the last possible moment before deciding whether or not Millers Bank will take on Ahoy Senor and Bravemansgame in the Grade One Ladbrokes Kauto Star Novices’ Chase (In Memory Of Nigel Clark) at Kempton on Boxing Day.

A close-up third in the Aintree Hurdle in April, the seven-year-old produced a faultless display of jumping on his seasonal and chasing debut at Huntingdon, but unseated Harry Bannister two out when left in front in a four-runner Grade Two novices’ chase at Newbury last month, a race won by Nassalam. While Millers Bank has the option of going up in trip to three miles at Kempton, the Edgcote trainer admits he could wait a week for Grade Two Dipper Novices’ Chase over two miles and five furlongs at Cheltenham on New Year’s Day. “Lucinda (Russell) seems pretty set on coming down now with Ahoy Senor and you have (the Paul Nicholls-trained) Bravemansgame who definitely runs, and they are going to run Threeunderthrufive as well. “I am just thinking of what might run in the Dipper outside of My Drogo. “There aren’t that many high-quality chases over three miles, but on the other hand, should there be?”