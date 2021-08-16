Ben Linfoot unpicks the result of the Betway Haldon Gold Cup at Exeter as Eldorado Allen floored Hitman in a rousing edition of the early-season south west highlight.

Story of the race Aintree’s Grand National meeting has traditionally been kind to Colin Tizzard, but his stable were under a cloud last April. He ended the meeting 0/13, had just two winners in the whole month and the spring fightback from a desolate winter never materialised. Fast forward to Haldon Gold Cup day and things are looking decidedly rosier. Fiddlerontheroof, one of the vanquished in Liverpool, won the Colin Parker Memorial at Carlisle on Sunday and now ELDORADO ALLEN, only fifth in the Manifesto at Aintree, has stormed home to land the Exeter feature. Ridden cold by Brendan Powell, who wanted nothing to do with the early pace set by Moonlighter and King D’Argent, he was a bit sticky over the first few fences but jumped the first open ditch well and got into a nice rhythm after that. Low and accurate at his best, Eldorado Allen was switched to the stands’ rail in the straight where he made a sustained challenge. He hit the front after the second last, was headed by the rallying Hitman who jumped across him at the final fence, and then he rallied himself to get the better of Paul Nicholls’ horse by a length. A rousing finish to a good race fought out by two horses rated 151, but both look destined to take different paths in the rest of the campaign.

Who was the horse to take out of the contest for the rest of the season? It has to be HITMAN. Backed like defeat was out of the question, the 11/10 favourite did everything but win, as he jumped well and travelled strongly before getting reeled in on the run-in as fatigue set in. Still, this was hugely promising on his first run of the season and his first run since wind surgery, the extended 2m1f trip just finding him out on a testing track. Having finished his campaign with three goes over 2m4f, now looks the time to drop him back to the bare two miles, a trip he won over by 30 lengths on his British debut at Ffos Las almost a year ago. The only other time he’s tried it was when second to Allmankind, the recent Old Roan Chase winner, at Sandown in last season’s Henry VIII Novices’ Chase and it’s back to the Esher track for his next run in the Grade One Tingle Creek Chase. That could be too hot for him if Shishkin turns up, while Nube Negra and Chacun Pour Soi would be above him in the Sandown pecking order, too. The two-mile chasing division is bubbling away nicely after a few less competitive years post-Altior’s peak, but there will be plenty of opportunities for him over that trip, with good quality handicaps an option – even if Nicholls would prefer not to go that route - if he doesn’t quite make the grade at the top level at this stage. Still only five, he’s a horse with a rosy future.

Hitman travelled well and can thrive over two miles

How high can the winner climb this campaign? ELDORADO ALLEN was well beaten by Hitman twice last season. In the Henry VIII he was over 12 lengths behind Nicholls’ horse and at Aintree he was beaten further by the same rival. On Tuesday he got the better of Hitman by a length, a testament to the current form of the Tizzard yard and his ability to go well fresh – this was the third season out of five he’s won first time out. The problem is he hasn’t always kicked on from his opening victory and that would be the concern again this time around. In November 2018 he won a Sandown maiden hurdle first time up but was 0/4 for the rest of that season, while in the last campaign he went 2/2 before four consecutive defeats. In both campaigns he was dealing with a rise in class and in the last one he had to take on Shishkin twice, something that the Tizzards may well be mindful of this time around. Indeed, the way he finished his race and given how well he relaxes, it looks highly likely he’ll step back up to 2m4f after this, with the Peterborough Chase at Huntingdon over that distance mooted as a possible by connections in the immediate aftermath. Intermediate contests, in terms of trip and quality, look his best bet of further success this campaign. It’s not too harsh to conclude, though, that this was his day in the sun.

Was Greaneteen worth the weight? Last year’s winner GREANETEEN wasn’t up to the task off a 17lb higher mark and the market told a good portion of the story as far as he’s concerned. With all the money for stablemate Hitman, Greaneteen took a walk in the betting and he went off 18/5 in the end as the task of giving over a stone to each rival proved too much to ask. Held up in the early stages by Bryony Frost, he raced keenly and pulled his way between Moonlighter and King D’Argent between the fifth and sixth, still looking fairly menacing on the turn for home. Not long after that the warning signals were evident as Hitman and Eldorado Allen eased away from him, while a tired leap three out saw Zanza take third position from him. Just held together by Frost to get home after that, it’s taken for granted he will come on for this outing fitness-wise and his close-up fourth in the Champion Chase and Celebration Chase victory at Sandown show that he’s a player at the very highest level. Whether he’s up to that potentially red-hot Tingle Creek remains to be seen, but another solid campaign looks likely and he’d be dead interesting stepping up to 2m4f for the first time over fences at some stage. The keenness can be put down to freshness and he could conceivably be even better over another half mile.