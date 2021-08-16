William Haggas is looking forward to seeing Baaeed in action next year having guided him to an unbeaten three-year-old season.

Baaeed has enjoyed a rapid ascent to the top of the tree as he was unraced as a juvenile and did not make his racecourse debut until the week of the Derby. He ended his campaign by toppling Europe’s best miler in Palace Pier in Saturday’s Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot, with defending champion The Revenant even further behind, confirming Baaeed’s position in the top rank. “I don’t think John (Gosden) was happy with Frankie’s ride on Palace Pier, but Jim felt he had him covered all the way,” said Haggas. “We were expecting Palace Pier to attack in good time, but they crawled for the first furlong and I think Frankie thought he had the front ones covered, but Baaeed was always travelling well and I think he won OK in the end. “Of course I’m looking forward to next year – as long as he stays right both physically and mentally – and he’s been a delight to train so far. He’ll be a fun horse to have next year. It’s terrific to have one of the best three-year-olds in Europe, probably.”

Timeform: More to come from star miler