The five-year-old is already a Group Three and Group Two winner, and performed respectably on his first try at the top level when sixth to Romantic Proposal in the Flying Five Stakes at the Curragh last month.

Murphy feels the step back up to six furlongs on autumn ground will bring out the best in Gustavus Weston.

“He’s going well. The ground and distance should suit him. He’s in good form,” said the County Tipperary trainer.

"We’ve freshened him up for the race and hopefully he can do himself justice.

“Six furlongs is his ideal trip with a bit of juice in the ground.

“With Starman out, and some of the horses that ran in France not going, it looks an open race. We expect him to run a good race."