Gustavus Weston needs rain for Sprint Cup bid

Tom Hogan’s stable stalwart Gordon Lord Byron was the first Irish raider to land the Group One contest since Abergwaun 41 years earlier when striking gold in 2013 – and the race has been dominated by the British ever since.

Gustavus Weston is a 9/1 shot with the race sponsors for Saturday’s showpiece, having won both the Group Two Greenlands Stakes and the Group Three Phoenix Sprint Stakes at the Curragh this season.

But trainer Joe Murphy has warned he will line up on Merseyside only if there is some ease underfoot.

He said: “We won’t be running if there is any ‘firm’ in the ground.

“They’re watering the inside track and they’re not watering the straight track. We just wouldn’t want it firm – and my English peers tell me that when Haydock dries out, it dries out very quick.

“This has been the plan, and we’re delighted with the horse.

“I would love to go, but we would want minimum good ground.”