Busselton made virtually every yard of the running to provide trainer Joseph O’Brien with back-to-back victories in the Guinness Kerry National at Listowel.

A field of 16 runners went to post for the €200,000 feature and there were plenty of thrills and spills during the course of the three-mile contest. El Barra, the 5/1 favourite for Willie Mullins and Paul Townend, crashed out with over a circuit still to race, while his well fancied stablemate Rock Road was later pulled up injured. Under an buccaneering ride from J J Slevin, 13/2 chance Busselton kept out of trouble on the front end and had most of his rivals in trouble rounding the home turn. The only horse able to go with the leader was Shark Hanlon’s Hewick, who was carrying the welter burden off 11st 12lb following previous big-race wins in the bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown and Galway Plate. Just when it looked like Jordan Gainford was delivering the €850 purchase with a winning run approaching the final fence, Hewick knuckled on landing and parted company with his rider. His exit left Busselton in the clear and he passed the post with just under three lengths in hand over Mullins’ Recite A Prayer, with the winner’s stable companion Darasso best of the rest in third.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!