Guinness Kerry National: Desertmore House convincing winner

Desertmore House ran out a convincing winner of the Guinness Kerry National Handicap Chase at Listowel.

With rain causing the ground to deteriorate there were several withdrawals, which allowed Martin Brassil’s eight-year-old into the valuable prize as second reserve off bottom-weight. Sporting the colours of Irish and Aintree Grand National hero Numbersixvalverde, connections no doubt have similar prizes on their minds for the 11/1 winner. Desertmore House came in for late support in a race which was dominated by the major yards numerically, and it looked sure to go to either Gordon Elliott or Willie Mullins as 11/2 favourite Salvador Ziggy (Elliott) and top-weight Authorized Art (Mullins) loomed into contention alongside the pace-setting Foxy Jacks. But Ricky Doyle, who rode 150/1 Irish National winner Freewheelin Dylan in 2021, smuggled his mount into contention and he fairly sprinted up the home straight, coming home three and three-quarter lengths in front of Salvador Ziggy, with Foxy Jacks battling back for third. The winner was introduced into Paddy Power’s National betting at 50/1.

