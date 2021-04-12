Guineas hopefuls on trial in Nell Gwyn Stakes at Newmarket's Craven meeting

The pair, trained by Jane Chapple-Hyam and Roger Charlton respectively, are both 20-1 shots for the fillies’ Classic, in which Aidan O’Brien’s Santa Barbara currently dominates the ante-post betting.

Saffron Beach won each of her two starts last term, including the Group Three Oh So Sharp Stakes, while Love Is You was also unbeaten in two, with a Listed success the highlight.

William Haggas’ Sacred is the top-rated among 10 runners having finished second in Group Two company on three occasions, with John and Thady Gosden fielding two in Tawahub and Star Of Emaraaty, who will be making her debut for the yard having won the Sweet Solera at odds of 66-1 when trained by Kevin Ryan last term.

Divine Light, Chocoya, Mamba Wamba, Seattle Rock and Ventura Diamond complete the field.

O’Brien’s Ontario leads the way in the bet365 European Free Handicap, having finished fifth behind Sunday’s Leopardstown winner Poetic Flare on his final start last season.

Meydan winner Naval Crown represents Charlie Appleby with Tactical, a Group Two winner for Andrew Balding and The Queen last year, another eyecatching contender in a field of seven.

The bet365 Earl of Sefton Stakes has drawn six contenders, with the Gosden team looking particularly strong with Easter Classic third Forest Of Dean and Magnolia Stakes victor Global Giant.

Roger Varian’s San Donato was last seen chasing home Addeybb at Ayr last September with Marie’s Diamond, My Oberon and Solid Stone the other contenders.