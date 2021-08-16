Poetic Flare has been retired and will stand at Shadai Stallion Station in Japan from next year.

The Jim Bolger-trained colt has enjoyed a fruitful three-year-old campaign, kicking off with victory in Leopardstown Listed heat in April before landing the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket the following month. He then finished sixth in French 2000 Guineas before being edged out by stablemate Mac Swiney in the Irish version just six days later. The son of Dawn Approach returned to winning form in the St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot and subsequently finished second in both the Sussex Stakes at Goodwood and the Prix Jacques Le Marois at Deauville.

🙏 Happy retirement, Poetic Flare



"He will be standing at Shadai and will be leaving soon for Japan."