Views from connections ahead of the Wigley Group Classic Chase and Ballymore Leamington Novices' Hurdle at Warwick on Saturday.

Wigley Group Classic Handicap Chase Guetapan Collonges looks to prove his stamina in the Wigley Group Classic Handicap Chase at Warwick on Saturday. The Charlie Longsdon-trained gelding has been rising through the ranks since graduating to steeplechasing, winning three of his past four outings over fences with the sole loss caused by a fall. He has been incrementally stepped up in trip and will progress to an even longer distance in the three-mile-five-furlong Classic Chase. Bred along the same lines at Grand National winner Neptune Collonges, staying power should be no issue for the gelding and under a relative featherweight of 10st 3lb, he lines up with a live chance. “I’m looking forward to see him going, to be honest. It is a step up in class, but he seems very fit and well in himself,” Longsdon said. “It is a big ask. A big step up in grade, but he is in a handicap, so it can’t be the wrong race.” Guetapan Collonges has track form under his belt having won at Warwick last time, and has jumped with increasingly fluency as his career has progressed. “He produced a nice run at Warwick last time, especially since he over-jumped the last and stumbled a bit and got back up and won nicely, going away,” said Longsdon “I’m looking forward to it. He is the sort of horse for all those Nationals and he stays all day, but there is nothing set in stone. He is that sort of horse – a National horse.”

Carrying top-weight is Paul Nicholls’ Threeunderthrufive, whose Coral Gold Cup bid came to an premature end when he unseated Adrian Heskin at the first fence. An alternative run in the Welsh Grand National did not come to fruition as he was felt to be a little off his best when declarations were made, but connections are hoping he will develop in a National horse and that Warwick is a successful stepping stone to that target. Iain Turner, racing manager to owners the McNeill family, said: “He’s in really good shape. Ideally he wouldn’t want to be carrying 12st in what is increasingly bad ground, but he doesn’t qualify for Taunton next week, for the Portman Cup, so we need to get cracking with him. “Possibly his best novice chase appearance was on the same card last year, when he won the Grade Two (Hampton Novices’ Chase). “Ever since he won at Cheltenham as a novice chaser, Paul said he was a National horse in time and I think that what we always had in mind. “Newbury didn’t go to plan. It will be interesting as this is handicap company and quite a big field, bigger than most of the races he’s run in so far. These are all things he’s going to have to learn if he’s going to be going for a National.”

Sam Thomas’ Iwilldoit will run for the first time in over a year as he teams up with jockey Stan Sheppard. The 10-year-old won the 2021 Welsh Grand National when last seen, proving his stamina at Chepstow in testing ground. A comeback victory would be especially significant for the Thomas stable as the trainer was involved in a helicopter crash in November along with owner Dai Walters. “To win this for Sam would be great given everything that has gone on in his life over the last few months,” Sheppard said. “Stolen Silver hit the cross bar for him at Cheltenham on New Year’s Day and hopefully we can go one better and give him another big-race winner. “It was a very good day last season winning the Welsh Grand National. It was worth getting down to 10st 4lb, which I hadn’t done for a long time. “In races like this you need a lot of luck to go your way as more things can go right than wrong.” Chris Honour is represented by Grumpy Charley, an eight-year-old last seen claiming a tough win in soft ground at Newbury. The grey seemed to relish both the conditions and the three-mile-two-furlong trip, and a repeat performance under James Bowen make him a contender on ground currently described as heavy. “It wasn’t the plan to go to go here, we were going to go for the Peter Marsh next week but the weather’s not looking great,” Honour said. “He feels very well in himself, he’s eating very well and so we thought we’d take a chance. “When things are in his favour he’s very good. He loves soft ground, three-mile-five in heavy ground is going to be hard work, but if he runs like the last day… He was really galloping for us and he didn’t come home excessively tired. “It’s not ideal, 14 days in between races, but sometimes you’ve got to go with what you’ve got and he’s very well at home. “We’ll take our chances, the prize money is there and you can’t begrudge the prize money if you don’t go for it when it is there! We’re hopeful.” Willie Mullins sends Mr Incredible over from Ireland, with Richard Hobson set to run Lord Du Mesnil and Ben Pauling fielding Nestor Park. Venetia Williams’ Commodore will line up along with Henry Daly’s Fortescue and Sandy Thomson’s Dingo Dollar.

Skelton full of hope for big run from Grey Dawning Grey Dawning will look to continue on an upward curve in the Ballymore Leamington Novices’ Hurdle at Warwick on Saturday. The Dan Skelton-trained gelding has been beaten only once in five runs under rules so far, winning two bumpers and two hurdles. His last victory came in a two-mile-five-furlong Kempton handicap, where he came home a length and a half to the good on soft ground. Conditions are likely to be equally testing, if not more, in the Grade Two at Warwick, but Skelton is confident the grey will not be deterred by the ground. “I’ve had this race in mind for a while and we took in Kempton en route,” he said. “That was a handicap but obviously he showed really good form there by winning. “The track and trip will be no issue and he handles really soft ground so that should be fine for him as well.”

