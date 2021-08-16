Mark Johnston is preparing Group One winner The Last Lion to return from a mammoth absence of over five years in the Betway Golden Rose Stakes at Lingfield on Saturday.

The son of Choisir won four of his 10 starts during a juvenile campaign which started with victory in the Brocklesby at Doncaster and ended with top-level success in the Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket. The Last Lion was retired to stud after that 2016 victory over Blue Point, but returned to training earlier this year and is closing in on a remarkable comeback at Listed level this weekend. “He’s been back since around May time,” said Johnston.

👀 An interesting Saturday entry



🦁 THE LAST LION holds an entry in the (Listed) Golden Rose Stakes at @LingfieldPark!



😲 He was last seen on the track 𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿 𝗳𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝘆𝗲𝗮𝗿𝘀 𝗮𝗴𝗼 when winning the Middle Park, beating Blue Point and Mehmas...pic.twitter.com/fU0R9ndj1p — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) November 8, 2021