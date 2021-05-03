Ground key to The Revenant’s next run following Saint-Cloud comeback

The Prix d’Ispahan at ParisLongchamp on May 30 or the Queen Anne Stakes at Ascot on June 15 is likely to be the six-year-old’s next port of call if there is enough cut in the ground.

Last season’s Queen Elizabeth II Stakes winner has been burdened with a Group One penalty for both his starts this season, but has not been beaten far despite the going being described as good.

Graffard was pleased with The Revenant’s effort in finishing fourth to Duhail in the Prix du Muguet at Saint-Cloud on Saturday.

“He’s come out of the race well,” said the Chantilly-based trainer.

“He had his Group One penalty and the ground was too fast, but he was in good form and he ran a very good race.

“He’s entered in the Queen Anne and he will be entered in the d’Ispahan, but I think he will be good to have his soft ground wherever he goes.”