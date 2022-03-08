Sporting Life
Porticello is away and clear in the Finale
Ground key to Gary Moore JCB Triumph Hurdle plans

By Sporting Life
16:11 · TUE March 08, 2022

Gary Moore has reaffirmed he will not risk Porticello should the ground be good or faster for the JCB Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham on Friday week.

However, Moore will definitely run the Finale Junior Hurdle victor if the ground is at least good to soft for the four-year-old championship, in which he has another contender in the shape of Teddy Blue.

“If I have to run them both I will do. It’s not something I want to do, but they are both entitled to be there,” Moore told Racing TV. “The only way I wouldn’t run Porticello is if the ground came up good or quicker, but it’s good to soft, or softer, then he’ll definitely run. I would really love to run him. (But) he’s too nice to mess up round there.”

Conversely, Moore has warned Teddy Blue would miss the race if conditions were testing.

“If it’s heavy he won’t go there but it probably won’t be heavy. There are 10 days to go and a lot can happen in a horse’s life,” the West Sussex trainer added.

