Ground key to autumn plans for Dragon Leader

Trained by Clive Cox, the son of El Kabeir headed to the St Leger meeting with an unbeaten record and lofty reputation to maintain having scooped a valuable prize at York’s Ebor meeting last month.

Encountering soft ground for the first time, Dragon Leader failed to pick up with his usual zest and had to battle for a place on the podium as Kevin Ryan’s Room Service took home the spoils.

However, despite tasting defeat for the first time, he added just over £59,000 to the £147,540 he collected on the Knavesmire and Sam Hoskins, racing manager for owner Kennett Valley Thoroughbreds, is confident there are more big days to come.

He said: “We were really proud of him. The ground was all wrong but we kind of had to run off that weight.

“It wasn’t for him and he didn’t enjoy it, but he was so game at the end getting up for second, which meant a lot for the syndicate because the prize-money is huge. He earnt more there than the Mill Reef winner will win on Saturday.

"He’s really game and he does want the quicker ground and he just couldn’t quicken off that ground at Doncaster. However, it was still a really good run and there’s plenty to look forward to in the future."