Grey Dawning backed to go down Ryanair Chase route

Matt Brocklebank is backing Dan Skelton to train Grey Dawning for the Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham.

Holding a strong view that a certain horse has been campaigned towards precisely the sort of race you were hoping can obviously be incredibly helpful as a punter. Being concerned that a bad decision has been made somewhere along the line, or might be made in future, is arguably even more powerful still, and I'm pretty convinced now that Grey Dawning is not a Cheltenham Gold Cup horse. So a brief plea this Sunday to Dan Skelton, who vowed to "get the spring right” with his stable star in a recent interview with Scott Burton of the Racing Post. He should be trained with one race in mind: the Ryanair Chase. I'm certain Skelton will come to the sensible conclusion in the end regardless of what’s suggested externally, but getting it unequivocally right in my view would be to go back down in distance.