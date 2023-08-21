Gregory heads Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes field at Ebor Festival

The Queen’s Vase winner is seeking to underline his St Leger claims in this traditional trial and he is already 9/4 favourite with Paddy Power and Betfair for the Doncaster Classic in September.

Castle Way is Charlie Appleby’s Voltigeur contender having won the Bahrain Trophy last time, with Aidan O’Brien relying on King Edward VII Stakes runner-up Continuous.

Gordon Stakes third and fourth, Canberra Legend and Artistic Star, represent James Ferguson and Ralph Beckett respectively.

Elsewhere on Wednesday's card, Paddington faces just three rivals in the Group 1 Juddmonte International Stakes, while six go to post for the Tattersalls Acomb Stakes headed by Richmond second Ballymount Boy, whose form got a huge boost when his Goodwood conqueror Vandeek won the Group One Prix Morny on Sunday.

Naas maiden winner Edwardian is O’Brien’s pick with Cogitate, Hot Fuss, Indian Run and Loose Cannon the other Group 3 runners.