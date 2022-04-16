Perfect Power made a stylish return to action when winning the Watership Down Stud Too Darn Hot Greenham Stakes at Newbury.

Stepping up to seven furlongs for the first time, the son of Ardad was settled in behind the trailblazing Angel Bleu by Christophe Soumillon. He was switched to challenge approaching the furlong pole and picked up nicely to go past the early leader. Lusail came through to give chase but the winner was always doing enough and held on to score by a length-and-a-half. Sky Bet cut the winner to 10/1 from 12s for the QIPCO 2000 Guineas with Betfair and Paddy Power 8/1 from 20s.

Soumillon said: “I hope he will (be a Guineas horse), but I have seen a very nice horse winning at Newmarket a few days ago (Native Trail). I don’t know. It depends on how the horse will come after his run. Today, he did nearly everything perfectly and the hardest way to ride him was going down to the start. He was a bit tricky again in the first three or four-hundred metres as he was trying to pull a bit, but the rest of the race he was nearly perfect. “You can’t ask for much more on his first race of the season – his prep race. He did everything perfect. The horse that we beat (Angel Bleu) won two Grade Ones last year. So, I’m very pleased and now we will see how the ground is at Newmarket in a few weeks’ time and how the condition will be with the runners. He is a top horse and I’m so pleased to ride such nice horses. “If you don’t try to go a mile, you don’t know. The way he ran today, he settled well in the race and he can be very relaxed, and his big turn of foot is what you need in such kinds of races, so why not? We will see. I am not the manager, the owner or the trainer, but we have a very nice horse on our hands now.”

Perfect Power connections celebrate his Greenham win

Fahey always felt seven furlongs would be within Perfect Power’s compass and while he is unsure about a mile, a Guineas tilt remains a possibility. He said: “I was very confident he would get seven, Christophe said he’d stay seven last year. When a horse has so much speed like he has, it is always a worry on your mind. But today was great and everything worked well. We will sit down and have a think about the Guineas. Christophe was delighted because he jumped out the gates, because he was a little bit slow before and at no stage did he think he was going to get beat, which was good. It was a decent race today. I thought it was quite a deep Greenham. “He is a fast horse who will stay seven (furlongs). Whether he will stay a mile, I’m not sure. What would we have to lose (by running at Newmarket)? We’d get beat. I’m not being awkward, I’m not making any decisions today. He has definitely improved a lot. I love this guy. At home, he is an absolute gent. And I need a big gun to fire! “He wasn’t fully wound up. I just didn’t want to have him fully fit here and wanted a run just to put him right for the Guineas if we went there. Does he look like a miler? He settled well enough. He was doing a half-speed behind them. He has won there at Newmarket, except I didn’t think he came down the hill well that day.”