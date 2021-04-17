Greenham Stakes preview: What the trainers say

Get the view from connections ahead of Sunday's Watership Down Stud Too Darn Hot Greenham Stakes at Newbury.

View from connections: Nando Parrado is one of several colts on trial for next month’s Qipco 2000 Guineas in what looks a high-class renewal of the Watership Down Stud Too Darn Hot Greenham Stakes at Newbury. Clive Cox’s charge produced one of the biggest shocks in Royal Ascot history when landing last season’s Coventry Stakes at 150-1. The son of Kodiac went on to prove that performance was no fluke, however – filling the runner-up spot behind star American filly Campanelle in the Prix Morny before again finding only one too strong when stepped up to seven furlongs for the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere. Cox reports Nando Parrado in rude health ahead of his reappearance, saying: “He’s pleased me very much and has been working nicely. “He was a solid Group Two winner in the Coventry and ran some great races in defeat after that at Group One level. It was very, very testing ground in Paris for the Lagardere, so it was a bit (inconclusive regarding trip). We’ve got confidence in him over seven (furlongs) and I still think a mile is well within his compass.”

Chindit - struck in the Champagne Stakes

The likely favourite is the the Richard Hannon-trained Chindit, who looked every inch a top-class colt in the making when winning his first three juvenile starts – completing his hat-trick in the Group Two Champagne Stakes. He returns with perhaps a little to prove after failing to fire on his most recent outing in the Dewhurst at Newmarket. “On that day (of the Dewhurst), the times said it was riding like it was heavy ground and both Chindit and Etonian were wheel-spinning the whole way,” Hannon said. “Chindit travelled into it very well, like he normally does, and didn’t pick up at all. I’m more than happy to forgive that run.” While Hannon is confident Chindit will enjoy a profitable campaign, he admits he does have reservations about whether he will stay the Guineas trip of a mile. He told Sky Sports Racing: “He’s got a lot more speed that people think. To me, last year it looked like he wanted all of that seven furlongs when he won the Champagne Stakes and was crying out for a mile. I hope that’s the case, but the nice thing with a three-year-old now is if you don’t get the Guineas trip, you can come back to Royal Ascot for six furlongs (in the Commonwealth Cup).”

Alkumait: Could he be a sprinter or a miler?