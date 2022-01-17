Sporting Life
Green light for Monday meetings at Chepstow and Fakenham

By Sporting Life
09:13 · MON January 17, 2022

Monday’s fixtures at Chepstow and Fakenham will go ahead as scheduled after both tracks passed early morning inspections.

A 7.30am check was scheduled to take place at Chepstow, where the ground is soft, due to forecast freezing fog – but the meeting has been given the go-ahead.

Officials at Fakenham were due to assess conditions at 7am due to the threat of overnight frost, but the inspection was passed at 6.15am.

