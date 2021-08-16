Trainer Evan Williams is thinking of giving the 2019 Henry VIII Novices’ Chase his seasonal debut over the smaller obstacles after putting a line through the last campaign.

Esprit Du Large had ended the 2019-20 season with a fall in the Arkle Trophy at Cheltenham and came down in the Haldon Gold Cup at Exeter on his reappearance last term.

After being beaten at odds-on at Carlisle last November, he fell at Chepstow in January and even a spin over hurdles at Wincanton in February did not work and he was pulled up behind Goshen. Williams will see how Esprit Du Large goes later in the week before committing him to Sunday.