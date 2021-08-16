Sporting Life
Adagio on his way to victory at Chepstow
Adagio on his way to victory at Chepstow

Greatwood Hurdle in Adagio’s sights at Cheltenham

By Ashley Iveson
10:35 · WED October 20, 2021

The Greatwood Hurdle at Cheltenham is a potential comeback target for David Pipe’s stable star Adagio.

Winner of the Grade One Finale Juvenile Hurdle at Chepstow last Christmas, the French import went on to fill the runner-up spot in the Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham and again at Aintree’s Grand National meeting.

Pipe has revealed the four-year-old had a wind operation during the summer, but he is reported to be making good progress for a likely return next month.

Adagio could bid to provide the Pond House team with a sixth Greatwood success at Prestbury Park, although the Fighting Fifth at Newcastle a fortnight later is a possible alternative.

Pipe said: “He’ll have an entry at Cheltenham in the Greatwood. We’ll have a look at that and we’ll have a look the Fighting Fifth as well, probably.

“He’s done well over the summer. He’s had a wind operation and is in good form, but he won’t be out until mid-November onwards.

“Four-year-olds can find it tough in their second season (over hurdles), but we hope he’ll be the exception to the rule.

“He’s in good form at present, anyway.”

Timeform Horses To Follow: 2021/22 National Hunt Season Preview

