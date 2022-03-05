Fergal O'Brien's Paint The Dream bolted up by 15 lengths in the BetVictor Greatwood Gold Cup Handicap Chase at Newbury.

Tipped up by David Massey at 11/1 in our Punting Pointers column, the always-prominent Paint The Dream really turned the screw on the turn for home and he took four lengths out of the field approaching the fourth last. His leaps in the straight were exemplary and they helped him increase his lead as his rivals toiled in behind. Tamaroc Du Mathan edged the battle for second with Senior Citizen third and Kildisart fourth. But Paint The Dream was well clear under Connor Brace, the eight-year-old landing his second win at the track. This looked a career-best performance.

Paint The Dream is owned and bred by Brace’s father David, who revealed it had been a good racing day for the rider’s brother too. He said: “I thought he would win last time and we were perplexed as nothing was wrong with him. Connor was very confident. We just got here from a point-to-point where his brother Jude rode a pony race winner. It was touch and go, but we made it.” O'Brien and Brennan completed a double when 11/8 favourite Punctuation got the better of a protracted duel with Irish Hill in the Download The BetVictor App Novices' Handicap Hurdle. The width of the track separated the two protagonists and it wasn't until the dying strides that it was clear the winner had his rival's measure, going on to score by a length-and-a-quarter. High Five in veterans' chase Indy Five ran his rivals ragged to win the Play Pick 6 And Win 1000 Veterans' Handicap Chase. The 7/2 chance was clear from the fourth last and nothing ever threatened to land a blow to the all-the-way winner who was six lengths clear of Saint Xavier (15/2) at the line. Prime Venture was a further three-and-a-half lengths away in third.