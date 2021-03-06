BetVictor Greatwood Gold Cup: Dramatic win for Umbrigado

The David Pipe-trained winner had a length advantage at the line with The Big Bite having to settle for third.

However the leader cocked his jaw when Johnny Burke tried to straighten him up after he went to the left on landing and it allowed the winner and runner-up Killer Clown (4/1 favourite) to sweep by as they met the running rail close home.

It seemed unlikely jumping the last as The Big Bite (11/1) had finally mastered Barton Knoll after a duel down the home straight.

🏇 Cracker of a finish in the Greatwood Gold Cup at @NewburyRacing ! 👏 Delivered late, the progressive Umbrigado sticks to the task brilliantly to make it three wins on the bounce for @DavidPipeRacing ! pic.twitter.com/9Pg5mNikE7

Sky Bet, Betfair and the sponsors all cut the winner to 10/1 from 14s (non-runner/no bet) for the Paddy Power Plate at Cheltenham.

However, Pipe is mindful that the Festival is sooner than ideal, and said: “We entered him in the Grand Annual and the old Mildmay of Flete at Cheltenham but weren’t sure, and today’s race was a good payday in its own right.

“Coming into today I wasn’t certain about the ground, but David (Noonan) gave him a great ride. He’s a strong traveller, but doesn’t always find as much as you think he will in a finish. What we had today was a bit of luck with the leader hanging, and we were in the right place to cash in.

“Regarding Cheltenham we will go by the owners and see what they want to do. They would love to have a runner with a good chance, but whether it’s the two-and-a-half-miler on Thursday or the Grand Annual on Wednesday it could come a bit quick.”

The winning rider added: "I planned to settle him halfway back and give him a bit of room. He’d idled a bit when taking the lead at Wetherby, but today he battled well on ground that was the best he’d run on.

“Even at the last I was confident I wasn’t out of it, and he powered to the line. He hasn’t had an overly-hard race, and he’s adaptable in the way he can be ridden.”