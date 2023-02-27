The filly is out of a half-sister to Greatrex’s hugely popular Grade One winner La Bague Au Roi, with the two mares both owned by Mrs Julien Turner and Andrew Merriam.

On debut Ici La Reine made light work of a Newcastle mares’ bumper, defeating eight rivals when winning by an easy six and a half lengths.

The victory earnt her a penalty when returning to the same course on Saturday for a similar contest, but the bay was able to overcome that hinderance and a less than ideal passage through the race to prevail by a neck.

“It was nice to win again. It was a bit of a muddling race and she did a lot wrong, but thankfully the result went the right way,” said Greatrex.

“It was a typical second run, she was a bit lit up before in the paddock and then in the race she had a bit of cover but unfortunately that horse went wrong.

“She then had a bit too much daylight and was a bit keen and it ended up in a sprint. She would be a very strong stayer, I like horses that keep going and she did her best work at the end.”