Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Trainer Mick Appleby
Trainer Mick Appleby

Great St Wilfrid report and replay: Intervention springs surprise

By David Ord
Horse Racing
Sat August 16, 2025 · 2h ago

Intervention ran out a 16/1 winner of the William Hill/MND Association Great St Wilfrid Handicap at Ripon.

Little changed throughout the race as William Pyle took Mick Appleby's charge to the front on the far side and stayed there.

It was a similar tale in the stands' side group too with Kodiac Thriller (10/1) and First Folio (15/2) having the race between them in that party from some way out but as they entered the final furlong it was clear they were destined for minor honours.

Because Intervention was clear and ran on powerfully to the line to score by two lengths.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING