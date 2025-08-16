Great St Wilfrid report and replay: Intervention springs surprise

Intervention ran out a 16/1 winner of the William Hill/MND Association Great St Wilfrid Handicap at Ripon.
Little changed throughout the race as William Pyle took Mick Appleby's charge to the front on the far side and stayed there.
It was a similar tale in the stands' side group too with Kodiac Thriller (10/1) and First Folio (15/2) having the race between them in that party from some way out but as they entered the final furlong it was clear they were destined for minor honours.
Because Intervention was clear and ran on powerfully to the line to score by two lengths.
