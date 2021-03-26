Great Racing Welfare Cycle: Register your interest

On the 17th August 2021, 100 riders will set off from Carlisle Racecourse on an incredible journey, cycling the length of the country and raising funds for Racing Welfare. Five days later, having cycled through some of England’s most scenic countryside, they will find themselves finishing to a rousing reception at Newton Abbot Racecourse.

The Great Racing Welfare Cycle is your chance to take on an exceptional challenge whilst raising much needed funds for Racing Welfare, helping us to support those who need us the most.

Entry Fee: £250

Minimum Sponsorship: £2,000

GOT WHAT IT TAKES TO BE PART OF THIS INCREDBILE EVENT? CLICK HERE TO REGISTER YOUR INTEREST AND WE WILL BE IN TOUCH WITH ALL THE DETAILS YOU NEED.