Corbetts Cross will sit out the rest of the season and resume over fences next term after his dramatic exit from the Albert Bartlett at Cheltenham.

The chestnut started out in the point-to-point field with Eugene O’Sullivan, graduating to rules racing for the same trainer and winning twice over hurdles before being bought by Paul Byrne and moving to Emmet Mullins’ yard. His first run for new connections was a victory in the Grade Two Johnstown Novice Hurdle at Naas, after which he was sold to JP McManus and sent in the direction of the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival. The 9-4 favourite for that race under Mark Walsh, the gelding was challenging at the final flight but crashed through the wing to unseat his rider.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Mullins has no explanation for the run-out, but he does know the horse will not be seen again this term. A novice chasing campaign instead beckons next season, something his trainer is looking forward to due to the horse’s point-to-point background. He said: “Corbetts has gone home (Martinstown Stud), I suppose it was a funny little period for him. “He changed yards, he wasn’t with me long when he won in Naas. We weren’t sure, we were undecided about the ground in Cheltenham and the gamble nearly paid off but spectacularly didn’t. “He came out of it OK, we’ll get him home and let him relax and try to get him going early next season. “I don’t know (what happened), I haven’t watched the replay back. We’ll just put it down as one of those things and move on to next year. “He’ll be going over fences next year and coming from the point-to-point field he’s a great prospect.”