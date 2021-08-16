After more top-class success aboard Frodon on Saturday, jockey Bryony Frost will now attempt to bag further big-race glory at Exeter on Tuesday when bidding to maintain her unbeaten record aboard Greaneteen, who will try to secure back-to-back victories in the Betway Haldon Gold Cup.
The Cheltenham Festival-winning rider made it three wins from as many starts aboard the seven year old on the final day of the season at Sandown Park in April when steering him to Grade One glory in the bet365 Celebration Chase.
Despite having to concede upwards of a stone to his five rivals, which include stablemate Hitman, Frost is confident of a big run from the progressive gelding, who she reports to look “a million dollars."
Speaking from Huntingdon on Sunday, Frost said: "He is a pocket rocket that packs a massive punch is the best way to describe him and the speed he has is ridiculous.
“He is another horse who never knows when he was beat. At Sandown he did it as easy as you like so he never had to battle that day. He was skipping with a smile over the last and that was a marvellous day as well.
“We are taking Hitman on but we race independently when we get out there. Greaneteen won this last year in tough fashion but he is tough.
“The rain has come and it probably will be testing if we have this moody weather. He has got to do it off top-weight but he looks a million dollars at Ditcheat.
“He is just gleaming and the epitome of health. I’m looking forward to getting back on him."
