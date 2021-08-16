After more top-class success aboard Frodon on Saturday, jockey Bryony Frost will now attempt to bag further big-race glory at Exeter on Tuesday when bidding to maintain her unbeaten record aboard Greaneteen, who will try to secure back-to-back victories in the Betway Haldon Gold Cup.

The Cheltenham Festival-winning rider made it three wins from as many starts aboard the seven year old on the final day of the season at Sandown Park in April when steering him to Grade One glory in the bet365 Celebration Chase. Despite having to concede upwards of a stone to his five rivals, which include stablemate Hitman, Frost is confident of a big run from the progressive gelding, who she reports to look “a million dollars." Speaking from Huntingdon on Sunday, Frost said: "He is a pocket rocket that packs a massive punch is the best way to describe him and the speed he has is ridiculous.