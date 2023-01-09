A £430,000 purchase for Cheveley Park Stud after winning his sole start in the Irish point-to-point field, the Willie Mullins-trained seven-year-old looked every inch a top-class prospect in the making on his Rules debut in a Punchestown bumper, but then spent 18 months on the sidelines.

However, having proved his ability remains very much intact with a sparkling hurdling bow at Navan in November, Grangeclare West was a hot favourite to successfully step up to Grade One level at Naas.

Paul Townend’s mount travelled well for a long way, but weakened from the home turn and was ultimately well beaten in fifth place as stablemate Champ Kiely stole the show.

A post-race examination from the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board veterinary officer found Grangeclare West to be blowing hard and coughing, though.