A viable reason appears to have been discovered for Grangeclare West’s disappointing effort in Sunday’s Lawlor’s of Naas Novice Hurdle.
A £430,000 purchase for Cheveley Park Stud after winning his sole start in the Irish point-to-point field, the Willie Mullins-trained seven-year-old looked every inch a top-class prospect in the making on his Rules debut in a Punchestown bumper, but then spent 18 months on the sidelines.
However, having proved his ability remains very much intact with a sparkling hurdling bow at Navan in November, Grangeclare West was a hot favourite to successfully step up to Grade One level at Naas.
Paul Townend’s mount travelled well for a long way, but weakened from the home turn and was ultimately well beaten in fifth place as stablemate Champ Kiely stole the show.
A post-race examination from the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board veterinary officer found Grangeclare West to be blowing hard and coughing, though.
Cheveley Park director Richard Thompson said: “I think we’re still confident the horse can do a good job long-term.
“It was disappointing yesterday of course, we’d have loved to have seen him win that, but it was not to be.”
Grangeclare West is 14/1 with Paddy Power for the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March.
