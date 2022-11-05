Sporting Life
Two For Gold is backed to land the Ladbrokes Trophy
Two For Gold heads the weights

Grand Sefton Handicap Chase entries for Aintree

By Matt Brocklebank
13:13 · MON October 31, 2022

The Kim Bailey-trained Two For Gold tops the weights after 21 horses stood their ground for Saturday's BoyleSports Grand Sefton Handicap Chase at Aintree.

The nine-year-old gelding was last sighted in the Grand National in April, where he was pulled-up before the second last having run out of steam after jumping well for much of the four and a quarter-mile contest.

He's set to drop back to two miles and five furlongs this weekend, the distance over which Two For Gold finished a fine second to Fakir D'oudairies in the Grade One Betfair Ascot Chase in February.

Two For Gold is an 8/1 shot with Paddy Power and Betfair, in a market topped by the Paul Nicholls-trained Broken Halo.

He is another expected to make his seasonal return on Merseyside, having signed off last term with a 17-length, odds-on win in a novice chase at Fontwell in March. The seven-year-old would be one of the least experienced in the field whereas nearer the other end of the age spectrum former Grade One winner Lostintranslation may represent trainer Joe Tizzard.

Now 10, he was a Grade Two winner at Ascot first time out last season, before losing his way again, and looks set to compete off a reduced handicap mark of 150 (once rated 173 in his prime).

Senior Citizen and Kiltealy Briggs, trained by Alan King and Jamie Snowden respectively, have both been left in by owners the McNeill Family and are 12/1 shots, while Jessica Harrington's Lifetime Ambition (8/1) is one of two potential runners from Ireland along with Ciaran Murphy's relative outsider Jack Hackett.

Al Dancer (Sam Thomas), One Tue King (Nigel Twiston-Davies) and Dan Skelton's 10-year-old Spiritofthegames are others towards the top of the antepost betting.

Boylesports Grand Sefton Handicap Chase entries

Two For Gold - Kim Bailey

Lifetime Ambition - Mrs J. Harrington

Lostintranslation - Joe Tizzard

Al Dancer - Sam Thomas

Kiltealy Briggs - Jamie Snowden

Senior Citizen - Alan King

Jacamar - Milton Harris

Spiritofthegames - Dan Skelton

Broken Halo - Paul Nicholls

Northern Bound - Ben Pauling

One True King - Nigel Twiston-Davies

Gesskille -

The Golden Rebel - Ben Case

Jack Hackett - Ciaran Murphy

Minella Bobo - Rebecca Curtis

High Up In The Air - Gary Moore

Percussion - L J Morgan

Manwell Sam - England

Cooper's Cross - Stuart Coltherd

Al Roc - David Pipe

Abaya du Mathan - David Pipe

