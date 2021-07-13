Grand Prix de Paris preview: What the trainers say

Grand Prix de Paris - What the trainers say: Charlie Appleby is confident Hurricane Lane will give a bold account in his bid to follow up his last-gasp Irish Derby triumph in the Grand Prix de Paris at ParisLongchamp on Wednesday. Hurricane Lane got up in the shadow of the post to deny Lone Eagle and have his day in the sun after finishing third to stablemate Adayar in the Cazoo Derby at Epsom. The Bastille Day feature was not originally on the agenda for the Frankel colt, but he took his run at the Curragh so well that the Newmarket trainer decided to supplement him after the Godolphin-owned colt pleased connections in a workout on Saturday.

Ben Linfoot Grand Prix de Paris analysis

“Hurricane Lane heads to Paris in good order. We expected him to need some time after what looked a hard race in the Irish Derby, but he surprised us with how well he came out of it,” Appleby told www.godolphin.com. “He worked nicely over the weekend and we opted to take this route as there is plenty of time between now and the St Leger. This looks a good opportunity to hopefully win another Group One over a mile and a half and he looks the one to beat.” The other British raider, the William Haggas-trained Alenquer, was also supplemented. He beat Adayar in the bet365 Classic Trial at Sandown in April and then went on to land the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot on his only subsequent start. “I was very pleased with him at Ascot. He ran a good race. I’m very happy with him,” said Haggas.

James Doyle takes the ride as regular partner Tom Marquand is not allowed to as he has only had one coronavirus vaccination. Doyle has not sat on Alenquer, but that does not worry Haggas. “He doesn’t need to sit on him. He’s a good rider,” he said. The third supplementary entry taking his chance is Northern Ruler, trained in Germany by Andreas Wohler. Aidan O’Brien has Sir Lamorak, The Mediterranean and Wordsworth as the Irish trainer seeks to win the race for a fourth successive year and a sixth in all. Of the home contingent, trainer Jean-Claude Rouget expects his two runners, Saiydabad and Cheshire Academy, to improve on their runs in the Prix du Jockey Club. They finished fourth and fifth respectively behind the O’Brien-trained St Mark’s Basilica. “Saiydabad had a good run in the Jockey Club, even if he does always take a little while to get going. It all opened up for him on the rail and he finished out the race very strongly.