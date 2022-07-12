Sporting Life
Eldar Eldarov edges a Royal Ascot thriller
Grand Prix de Paris preview: Eldar Eldarov bids for glory

By Sporting Life
14:58 · TUE July 12, 2022

Roger Varian’s Eldar Eldarov will step up to the highest level in Thursday’s Grand Prix de Paris.

The colt is unbeaten in three runs and was last seen winning the Queen’s Vase at Royal Ascot by just a nose. The Grand Prix de Paris, a one-mile four-furlong Group One, now beckons and Varian is making preparations for travel during the current heatwave.

“We’ve been really pleased with him, he came out of the race well initially and he’s trained nicely,” he told Sky Sports Racing. “Over the last fortnight, as we’ve picked things up again with him, he looks very well. We would have to say we’ve been happy with his preparation for this race.

“The journey is what it is, unless you fly it is always going to take a while to get there. I think it’s one of the cooler days of the week forecast anyway, which is good for travelling.

Download the Sporting Life app

“We make a lot of provisions for the journey and we just hope that getting through to France and on the other side of the tunnel, there are as few delays as possible, and then that the vet checks and what happens to get into France nowadays can be as quick as possible and he can get back on the road on the other side.

“He’s got a pretty good temperament so hopefully he’ll travel out there just fine.”

