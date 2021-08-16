Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Tips
Features
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Rachael Blackmore was all smiles after the Grand National
Rachael Blackmore was all smiles after the Grand National

Grand National winner Rachael Blackmore in Galway return following injury

By Sporting Life
12:13 · THU October 21, 2021

Grand National victor Rachael Blackmore will return from her injury layoff with one ride at Galway on Saturday.

The Irish rider enjoyed a landmark campaign last season, becoming the first female to take the top jockey title at the Cheltenham Festival, where her six-winner haul included no less than five Grade Ones with Honeysuckle in the Champion Hurdle the highlight.

Blackmore then raised the bar again as she steered Minella Times to a six-and-a-half-length verdict in the National at Aintree, with her feat as the first female rider to take the world’s most famous steeplechase making her front-page news.

She also finished second to Paul Townend in the Irish jockeys’ championship again, but her current season was derailed when she sustained a fractured ankle and picked up a hip injury at Killarney on July 16.

Blackmore will make her comeback at Galway this weekend, with Henry de Bromhead giving her the leg up on Balko Des Flos – the horse she beat into second in the National – in the W.B. Gavin & Co. Handicap Hurdle.

Like what you've read?

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING